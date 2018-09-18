Recent road deaths: Ramjattan urges Police Officers to exercise restraint when imbibing

Following recent reports of two Guyana Police Force members being involved in fatal motor vehicular accidents while under the influence of alcohol, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan has called for law enforcement ranks to be more disciplined in their personal lives as he called for more restraint when imbibing.

A few days ago, two police ranks; a Constable and Superintendent, were both detained by their colleagues for causing the deaths of two persons in separate motor vehicular accidents. More than that, the two lawmen were allegedly driving drunk and one rank has denied a DUI charge.

These most recent incidents have set alight much debate over the conduct of Police Officers who are tasked with upholding law and order.

At a Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) staff training on Monday, the Public Security Minister also weighed in on the issue, highlighting the many social ills that surround intoxication including domestic violence.

With great conviction, the minister called for improved personal conduct, saying that ranks should seek alternatives to driving when they have had too many drinks.

64-year-old Hague, West Coast Demerara pedal cyclist; Conrad Alleyne, lost his life on the Boerasirie Bridge last week and the Superintendent involved was allegedly at fault.

Meanwhile, 23-year old Constable Ryan Persaud of Kitty, was in early September, released on $25,000 bail for allegedly driving Guyana Police Force minibus PVV 4652, while his breath alcohol level was 91 micrograms. The normal breath alcohol level is 35 micrograms.

East Ruimvedlt resident Akemo Anthony was killed in that Mandela Avenue accident.

Neither rank has faced a causing death charge as legal advice is being sought in both matters.