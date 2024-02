See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:Β

𝐏𝐨π₯𝐒𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐒𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐒𝐧𝐠𝐚π₯π₯𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟐-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫-𝐨π₯𝐝 𝐬𝐜𝐑𝐨𝐨π₯𝐠𝐒𝐫π₯

Police are investigating a report of an alleged Rape of a 12-year-old schoolgirl from Region Three which occurred on Saturday (17th February 2024) at a location on the West Bank of Demerara.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Labourer, was arrested and is assisting the Police in the ongoing investigation.

