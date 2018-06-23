Police investigating discovery of weapons found on inmate at Lusignan – Prison Director

Police have been called in to investigate the discovery of the a cutlass and a chopper that were reportedly thrown outside of the North Eastern fence of the holding bay at the Lusignan Prison.

This is according to the Director of Prisons (ag) Gladwin Samuels, who said that based on the information he received, the weapons, which were encased in some kind or wrapping, were seen in possession of a prisoner who was reportedly disarmed by another prisoner.

It was further relayed that the items were then thrown out of the holding bay and the matter was reported to officers.

A subsequent search of the area revealed the items.

Police are currently investigating the matter.

Only recently, on June 18, ranks of the joint services conducted a raid on the Lusignan Prison and unearthed several prohibited items, including 31 improvised weapons and a marijuana plant among many others.