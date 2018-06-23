Bartica housewife busted with cocaine, cannabis- Police

A housewife of Old Housing Scheme, Bartica who was on the Police’s radar for quite some time, has been arrested with a quantity of cannabis and cocaine at her home.

According to information from the police, a police party commanded by a Sergeant, this morning (Saturday) about 01:00h, swooped down on the suspect’s home and conducted a search where they reportedly discovered several taped parcels concealed inside a box and a bucket in her bedroom.

Upon checking the contents of the box and the bucket it was found to contain a quantity of cannabis and cocaine.

She was arrested and taken to the station where the drugs were weighed and the cannabis amounted to 2555 grams and the cocaine amounted to 1451 grams.

According to the police, the 59-year-old suspect who told the lawmen that she was given the narcotics to keep, is assisting with the investigation.