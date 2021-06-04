Police Force apologises for attempting to wrongfully arrest national athlete

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement today, apologised for attempting to wrongfully arrest national athlete Deron Roberts.

Public Relations Officer, Stan Gouveia, and the Communications Coordinator Mark Ramotar have since met with the athlete and his family.

According to reports received, Roberts was heading to training at the National Track and Field Centre when he was stopped by a party of policemen at the Stabroek Market area and told he was a wanted man.

Roberts, however, told the police that they were mistaken and he refused to enter the police vehicle.

The incident, which was captured on camera, has attracted widespread attention and the police ranks were heavily criticised for the manner in which they handled the situation.

See full statement issued by the Guyana Police Force:

Following his unfortunate experience with ranks of the Guyana Police Force on Thursday, 3, 2021, national athlete Deron Roberts and his parents met with the Public Relations Officer, Stan Gouveia, and the Communications Coordinator Mark Ramotar at the Corporate Communications Unit on Friday.

Mr. Gouveia made an apology to Mr. Roberts and his family for how he was treated by ranks of the Guyana Police, while they were performing duties in the Stabroek Market area.

Mr. Roberts and his parents also expressed their gratitude to the vendors and commuters of the Stabroek Market whose intervention assisted in deescalating the situation.

Further, they were high in praise for the actions of the GPF in addressing the matter.

The athlete made a verbal commitment to work with police in reducing the re-occurrence of such incidents.

The Guyana Police Force publicly apologises to Mr. Deron Roberts for the manner in which he was treated.