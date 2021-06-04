36-Y-O woman dies as Covid death toll increases to 403

Three more persons who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 403.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 71 Upper Demerara-Berbice May 27 Female 75 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara June 02 Female 36 Demerara-Mahaica May 26

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 83 new cases of the virus, taking the total cases recorded to date to 17,459.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 105 in institutional isolation, 1772 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

A total of 15,162 persons have recovered.