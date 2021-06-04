CDC engages United Nations on flood response support

Representatives of the United Nations (UN) Offices in Guyana today engaged a technical team from the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), to better understand the flood situation and explore possible areas of cooperation.

The virtual meeting chaired by UN Resident Coordinator, Mikiko Tanaka, was attended by representatives of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), World Food Programme (WFP), the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) and the International Office for Migration (IOM).

CDC’s Director General Lieutenant Colonel, Kester Craig said the team discussed how the UN can offer support in data management and technology through the use of satellite images to better understand the geographical impact of water levels.

CDC’s Senior Preparedness Officer, Captain Lakshman Persaud said the intention is to use Geographical Information System (GIS) mapping with satellite imagery to provide real time information on the impact of the flood in affected communities since this will assist in accessing remote communities in Regions, 1,7, 8, 9 and 10.

The Director General also explored the possibility of the UN supporting the conduct of a socio-economic impact assessment of the flood in the recovery stage.

Meanwhile, IOM has offered its commitment to provide support as it relates to the tracking and monitoring of displaced persons in severely affected communities.