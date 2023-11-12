Police find 50lbs marijuana at Rosignol Stelling

Police ranks in Regional Division #5 (Mahaica-Berbice) have unearthed 50 pounds of marijuana in a boat at the Rosignol Stelling.

The discovery was made at about 23:30h on Friday. At the time, the ranks were conducting mobile patrol duties in the Blairmont Station District. While in the vicinity of the Rosignol Stelling area, they observed two unidentifiable men walking around the ‘Cabbage Factory’ koker.

On seeing the Police, the men ran in different directions and escaped into the bushes. The Police ranks observed an aluminium boat with a 15 hp outboard engine next to the koker. The ranks searched the boat and found five parcels wrapped with transparent plastic containing suspected Cannabis.

The suspected narcotic, boat and engine were confiscated and lodged at the Blairmont Police Station. The parcels with suspected Cannabis were weighed and amounted to 50 lbs (22,700 grams). The suspected narcotic was sealed and lodged.

Investigations are ongoing.

