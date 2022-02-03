Police called in after cutlass-wielding individual attacks student at school

By: Andrew Carmichael

Police have been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding an incident which occurred at the Vryman’s Ervin Secondary School at New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) whereby a former student armed himself with a cutlass and launched an attack against a current pupil of the institution.

The revelation was made today by Regional Chairman David Armogan who expressed concerns that though the incident occurred about a week ago, it was not reported by the school’s administration as is required.

“About a week ago, we had an incident at Vryman’s Ervin Secondary School whereby someone sent us a video which shows someone from the community running through the school with a cutlass, on the corridor of the school, apparently fighting with a student of that school. It was not reported by the school but because we had the video, an immediate investigation was launched,” Armogan explained.

He noted too that the matter was reported to the police. Based on information gathered so far, the person armed with the cutlass is a former student of the school. His age is not known at this time.

It is unclear the injuries, if any, sustained by the victim.

Reports are that the alleged aggressor was contacted investigators but he has not been arrested.

While blasting the school for not following protocols in reporting the matter, the Regional Chair said steps have been taken to beef up security at the educational institution.

“Since then, we have put systems in place to make sure that these things do not happen again. We have consulted both the police and the guard service and we are strengthening security in that area,” Armogan assured.