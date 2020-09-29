Phase one of Ogle–Haags Bosch four-lane road to start before year-end

Phase One of the Ogle to Haags Bosch four-lane interconnection road is scheduled to start before the end of 2020.

President Irfaan Ali made this disclosure Saturday afternoon during a visit to the proposed site for the new harbour bridge at Nandy Park, East Bank Demerara.

The President said he was confident financing for Phase Two of the project would be secured once Phase One gets underway. He noted too that implementing this modern transportation plan would lessen traffic congestion along the East Bank corridor and all interconnected areas.

“This alignment would then connect back to a four-lane alignment on the Ogle to Haags Bosch road or the Bagotstown road, which will be developed into a four-lane connection between the new alignment and what will then be the older four lane road,” President Ali was quoted by DPI as saying.

President Ali also raised the possibility of a third expansion at Providence.

“There is also a possibility of expanding the road back to the Providence Road and then we can have a third alignment for the new four-lane highway in this small location here. There are also enough possibilities to build feeder roads to support the main highways,” the Head of State said.

According to DPI, a conceptual framework identifying all the connections, drainage and other issues is expected to be compiled this week so the planning stage could begin.

To conform with the loan available to execute the major works, the Government had retailored the Ogle to Diamond bypass road project. The new four-lane East Coast-East Bank Linkage Project will extend from Ogle to Haags Bosch, rather than to Diamond. This will see an enhancement of traffic flow along the East Bank.