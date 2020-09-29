Covid deaths cross 1 million milestone worldwide

The world’s coronavirus death toll has crossed one million, with the US, Brazil and India making up nearly half of the total, according to Johns Hopkins University, the BBC has reported.

The UN secretary general calls it a “mind-numbing” figure and “an agonising milestone.”

But the number is likely to be much higher as testing rates in many countries remain low, with virus-related deaths not being recorded

According to BBC, however, a World Health Organization spokeswoman said there was some good news – this virus was “suppressible.”

Guyana’s total number of positives has risen to 2787 while the death toll remains at 78.

The Health Ministry’s dashboard shows that the total confirmed cases comprise of 1474 males and 1313 females.

Statistics showed that three persons were removed from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which now stands at nine. In addition, the Ministry stated that there are 231 persons in institutional isolation and 83 patents in institutional quarantine.

There are 861 persons on home isolation – a reduction of 29. Another 44 persons have made complete recoveries, raising the recovery rate to 1564.

The WHO has agreed to a deal to provide a test that can diagnose Covid-19 in minutes to low- and middle-income countries.