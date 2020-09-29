Businessman, maid attacked and robbed by armed bandits

A 64-year-old businessman of Canal Number One, West Bank Demerara (WBD) and his maid, 48-year-old Kristamattie called “Devi”, were on Monday attacked and robbed by four men, one of whom was armed with a handgun.

The businessman, Narinedeo Jairam, had just returned home from conducting several transactions at Gafoor’s, WBD, and was eating breakfast in the hammock beneath his house, when at around 10:30hrs, he noticed the four bandits entering his yard.

The bandits, who were masked with rags around their faces, approached the businessman, and the suspect armed with the gun dealt the elderly man one blow to his left side forehead.

The suspect then sat on the man, while another perpetrator grabbed on to maid and dealt her several blows about her body, causing her to received injuries to her left side chin.

The bandits then retrieved the keys for the house, which they raided in search of valuables.

The perpetrators discovered a cannister which was secured with a lock and had contained $2.2M. They broke the lock and removed money.

Meanwhile, the victim’s son, 40-year-old Ammardatt Jairam, was making his way into the yard when he encountered the four suspects, who were making their escape.

The bandits, however, managed to relieve the son of some $200,000 dollars, before escaping in a white motorcar.

The victim and the domestic worker were both treated at the Canal Health Center.

Investigations are ongoing.