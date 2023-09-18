Pharmacist found dead in Mocha home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Juneann DeAbru, a 36-year-old pharmacist of Lot 49 Nelson Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The incident occurred on Sunday at about 15:20hrs whilst DeAbru and her 15-year-old son were at home.

Police said the son was in his bedroom conducting his schoolwork and at some point, he ventured outside to inform him mother that there was no ink in the printer.

It was then he discovered his mother dead. She is suspected to have committed suicide.

The teen raised an alarm and persons in the area rushed to offer assistance. The Police were also contacted.

A postmortem examination will be conducted. Investigations are ongoing.

