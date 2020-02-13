Persons with disabilities lobby for laws governing how they vote at national elections

The Guyana Council of Organisation for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) is calling for legislation to be put in place to govern how persons from any form of disabilities vote at any national elections in Guyana.

“Legislative changes to provide a legal framework so that systems for elections in Guyana can be more inclusive and accessible for persons with disabilities,” Programme Coordinator Ganesh Singh stated.

He made those remarks during the launch of a Voters Education Campaign for Persons with Disabilities.

“In the future, we don’t want to have, not every elections, we must be doing these things. We don’t want to have to do this again at a national elections where we are lobbying GECOM to implement sensors for blind voters to vote independently…we want it to be there in legislation,” Singh stated.

Chairman of the GCOPD, Cecil Morris, reiterated the importance of such laws.

“Over the years, Persons with Disabilities have not been getting the kind of recognition, the kind of observance that they should be having when it comes to elections and things of this matter…”

“We want our people to take note of what is happening so that they can take their rightful position as Persons with Disabilities in the basic need to understand what is happening so that they can play their part when it comes to elections and things of this matter.”

US Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah Ann Lynch, who was at the launching also noted that although there are sensitization programmes and initiatives country-wide to ensure that all voters are aware of their rights and how to successfully cast their ballots, more needs to be done for Persons with Disabilities.

“Members of the Council believe that the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM’s) own extensive public relations campaign to the general public simply isn’t always able to reach some persons with disabilities. So just as voting rights are unmarkable without access, accommodations are ineffective if many of those who would benefit are unaware,” the US diplomat said.

Meanwhile, GECOM Chairperson, Retired Justice Claudette Singh, added her voice in callnig for legislation to assist Persons living with Disabilities.

“It is important that voters understand their rights and duties under the Constitution as well as the election laws namely the Representation of the People Act Chapter 103 so that they can meet their obligations in a responsible way.”

“Presently there is no provision in our legislation for Persons with Disabilities to vote with Braille. The Representation of the People Act Chapter 103 does not make provision to enable a person who is blind or physically incapacitated to vote independently.”