Political parties sign pact to campaign without hate speech, violence

With elections just two weeks way, the political parties contesting the upcoming polls this morning signed a Code of Conduct which will govern the way they operate on the campaign trail.

The Code of Conduct, which was put together by the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), was signed by the 11 political parties weeks after many of them would have begun campaigning.

The parties that signed the agreement are the A New and United Guyana (ANUG), the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC), Change Guyana, Liberty and Justice Party (LJP), Organisation for the Victory of the People (OVP), Peoples Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Peoples Republic Party (PRP), The Citizenship Initiative (TCI), The Federal United Party (FED-UP), The New Movement (TNM), and the United Republic Party (URP).

Among other things, the Code stipulates that political campaigns must be free of harassment, hate speech, intimidation, and violence.

According to the Code of Conduct, parties that are in breach could face “necessary actions and sanctions” to be implemented by the ERC.