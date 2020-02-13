Authorities investigating plane crash at Mahaicony

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) says it is investigating a plane crash which occurred on Wednesday at the Mahaica Abary Rice Development Scheme (MARDS) Airstrip at Burma, Mahaicony.

A S2R-T34 Turbine Thrush aircraft, registration 8R-AAG belonging to AG Air Inc., reportedly flipped while attempting to land.

The lone occupant, Captain John Bart survived the accident.

He was rescued and transported to a city hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

At the time of the crash, the aircraft was conducting aerial work, GCAA said.

Air Traffic Services sent out a NOTAM advising of the closure of the MARDS Airstrip until further notice.