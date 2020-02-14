Coomacka resident crushed to death by tractor

A chain saw operator of Coomacka Mines, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) lost his life on Thursday, after he was reportedly crushed by a tractor he was traveling on at the time.

Dead is 43-year-old Keith Simmons.

The incident occurred at about 13:00hrs on the Malali Backdam trail, situated on the right bank of the Essequibo River in Region 10.

According to information received, at the time of the incident, the tractor was being driven by a 34-year-old logger of Malali.

Information reaching this publication indicated that the unregistered tractor was proceeding west along the Malali Backdam trail while descending a hill, with Simmons standing on its front bar.

The driver is said to have lost control of the tractor, which resulted in Simmons falling in front of the vehicle where the left front wheel ran over his chest.

He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex (LHC) with severe chest injuries.

Upon arrival at the medical institution he was seen and examined by a doctor but subsequently died whilst receiving medical attention.

Police said a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the tractor however no trace of alcohol was detected.

Nevertheless, he was subsequently placed into custody where he is said to be assisting with the investigation.