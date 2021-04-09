Persons who refuse the COVID-19 vaccines being reckless – Dr Ramsammy

Former Minister and current Health Advisor, Dr Leslie Ramsammy, says Guyana can only get out of the novel coronavirus pandemic if citizens adhere to the protocols and guidelines as well as take the COVID-19 vaccines.

During a recent meeting hosted by the Region Six COVID-19 Taskforce, Health Advisor Dr Leslie Ramsammy said those who want to make the wearing of face masks an option are in fact making living an option as well.

He pointed out that the virus is now attacking young people and making infected persons sicker at a faster rate.

As such, the Health Advisor posited that the continued non-compliance with the public health measures is putting people’s lives at risk hence he noted the need for stricter enforcement.

“Therefore. the government has taken a decision to strengthen compliance. That is why the Joint Services is now making sure that enforcement is more rigid,” he noted.

In Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Dr Ramsammy pointed out that several Neighborhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) have been making arrangements so that persons can have their vaccines. This is in addition to the 10 vaccination sites set up across the region.

On Saturday the Fryish/Gibraltar NDC, Kilcoy/Chesney along with the Municipality of Rose Hall Town will be hosting a large community vaccination program.

Meanwhile, the Port Mourant/Johns NDC, 52/74 NDC and the Corriverton Municipality are all planning similar exercises.

In Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), similar programs have been arranged by NDC and on Friday a similar programme is expected to be held at Bush lot.

“You know, it’s our goal is to have 5,000 persons vaccinated in Region Six by Saturday while Region Five, which had 2,106 persons vaccinated at the end of last week, it is being hoped that an additional1,500 to 2,000 will get vaccinated this week,” the Head Advisor stated.

On Friday, he added staff members and students of the University of Guyana (UG), who are 40 years of age and over, will be given their COVID-19 shots.

The outreach will be conducted at both campuses in Turkeyen, Greater Georgetown and Tain, Corentyne.

Dr Ramsammy refers to persons who do not want to take the vaccines as being irresponsible and Reckless since they are putting the lives of others at risk.

“You are being given a chance to protect yourself and if you do not accept this opportunity then I have to say bluntly that you are being absolutely Reckless,” he contended.

On this note, Ramsammy issued an appeal for persons who do not want to take the COVID-19 vaccinations to reconsider their decision.

In order to curb this spike in novel coronavirus cases, the government continues to aggressively roll out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign. As of Thursday, it was reported that the country has surpassed 50,000 vaccinations.