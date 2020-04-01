‘People’s patience running thin,’ Nandlall says of GECOM’s decision to further delay meeting

Attorney for the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic, Anil Nandlall, on Wednesday, roasted the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) over what he calls, further delays, to proceed with the recounting of the votes, following the ruling of the Full Court on Tuesday discharging a case blocking a national recount of the votes cast in the March 2 polls.

Earlier today, Nandlall slammed the decision by the Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Justice (Rtd) Claudette Singh, to postpone a meeting which was supposed to take place today (Wednesday), to decide the way forward. The reason given for the postponement was to first “study” the rulings of the Full Court.

But Nandlall said that citizens are losing patience as they are eager to see the electoral process come to an end with the swearing in of a president based on results that are credible; and this could only be done once the votes are recounted in a transparent and well-supervised processed.

“What nonsense do we hear now about a study of the Full Court’s ruling? People’s patience running thin with these asinine disclosures. The Chairperson of GECOM must act now and decisively so. It is the only way that she can salvage herself and the electoral process,” Nandlall fumed.

Yesterday, the Full Court lifted the Injunctions obtained by Ulita Moore and dismissed the case. The Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) committed to the Court and the nation that once the Injunctions are lifted, GECOM will proceed with the recount.

President Granger had said that the Injunctions prevented him from discharging his commitment under the CARICOM Initiative. “The ruling on Tuesday by the Full Court was streamed live on the internet. The contents of the ruling were reported widely by every Press outfit in the country. Both the lawyers for the Chairperson of GECOM and the Chief Elections Officer were present in Court when the ruling was rendered. One must be a retard to be unaware of its nature and effect”, Nandlall said. When Ulita Moore’s Injunctions were granted, GECOM never expressed any desire to “study” the proceedings. They acted upon it instantaneously by halting the recount forthwith, without it even being served upon them, Nandlall said.