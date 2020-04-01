Zeelugt security guard found dead at workplace

The lifeless body of 43-year-old Mohammed Zaheer, a security guard employed at the Krishna Mangal and Sons Lumber Yard, was discovered floating in a trench nearby the business’ Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo location on Wednesday, after reporting for work on Tuesday afternoon.

Zaheer, of Lot 852 Zeelugt, EBE was pronounced dead on arrival at the Leonora Cottage Hospital and was subsequently taken to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, where his body awaits a post mortem examination.

Regional Commander, Simon McBean, told INews on Wednesday that preliminary investigations so far revealed that the man’s body was discovered around 07: 15 by another employee, after which police ranks were summoned to the scene.

The Commander added that investigators found no marks of violence on Zaheer’s body, but investigations are still ongoing.

Daughter of the dead man, Marisa Shakoor, shared with this publication that her family is in shock over her father’s sudden death.

Shakoor, who is the eldest of Zaheer’s three children, added that her father left home on Tuesday around 16:00h as the normal jolly individual he is, but never thought that would be the last time she saw him.

The grieving young woman described her father as a friendly, hardworking and dedicated man, who was well-known in their community.

The dead man leaves to mourn his wife, Monica Surujnarain and three children, ages 19, 17 and a one-year-old.