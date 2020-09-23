Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run accident at Success

A man who is yet to be identified has succumbed to injuries he received after he was struck down by a car in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred at around 20:15hrs at Success Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

Reports are that the pedestrian was walking in the corner of Success Public Road on the northern side of the northern carriageway proceeding east when he was struck down by a burgundy Toyota Primo which was proceeding east along the said side of the road at a fast rate of speed.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the road where he received injuries about his body. The injured pedestrian was later picked up by paramedics in an unconscious condition and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was seen and examined by a doctor and admitted a patient.

In a press statement, Police initially said the man was suffering from head injuries and his condition is regarded as critical.

In an update shortly after, Police informed that the man has succumbed to his injuries.