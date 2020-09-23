Extended Tax Return due date is September 30

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) wishes to remind accountants, tax preparers and the public that the extended due date for the submission of Income Tax, Property Tax, Corporation Tax and Capital Gains Tax Returns for the Year of Assessment 2020 (Year of Income 2019) is Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

It should be noted that the estimated remaining Tax Due on the said returns should have been paid on or before April 30, 2020. Hence, every effort should be made by taxpayers to effect payment immediately or at the time of filing so as to minimise any penalties and interest applicable for the non-payment or short-payment of the remaining taxes due for the Year of Assessment 2020 (Year of Income 2019).

In keeping with the COVID-19 safety guidelines, taxpayers are advised to place their Returns in the drop boxes situated at the headquarters, the GPO Building, the LRO Office at Smyth and Princes Streets, and the other office locations across the country. No lodgement receipts will be issued in this period.

Submission of Returns can also be done conveniently using the eServices platform. Visit the website, eservices.gra.gov.gy and follow the enrolment and registration guidelines to set up an account.

Internet and mobile banking and payment options are also available via the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI), Demerara Bank, Republic Bank’s e-banking facilities as well as Mobile Money Guyana (MMG). The GRA also has an arrangement with Bill Express to facilitate over-the-counter payments.