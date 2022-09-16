Pedal cyclist dies in Canje accident

A 52-year-old pedal cyclist was this morning killed in an accident along the Canje Public Road.

Dead is Lakeram Sarjoo of Main Street Cumberland, East Canje, Berbice.

Police said at around 08:10h, motorcar HD 628 was proceeding north along the western drive lane at a slow rate of speed while the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the opposite direction at a fast rate, swerving between vehicles.

The cyclist reportedly collided with the right side front portion of the car, and as a result of the impact, the cyclist fell on the road surface where he received injuries about his body.

He was picked up by the hire car driver in a semi conscious condition and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was treated for a fractured jaw and right leg.

He was later admitted in the Accident and Emergency Unit where he succumbed while receiving further treatment.

The hire car driver was arrested at the said hospital and escorted to Central Police Station. A breath alcohol test was conducted on the driver which returned a reading of zero micrograms.