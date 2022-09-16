Another Covid death recorded

Guyana’s Covid-19 death toll has risen to 1,281 following the demise of an 88-year-old man who was infected with the virus.

The latest fatality was recorded on September 15. The victim resided in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and was unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded four new cases of the virus, taking the total positives to 71,243.

There are five persons in the hospitals, none of whom are in the ICU while 120 are isolating at home.

One person is in institutional quarantine. Recoveries stand at 69,837