PCA recommends charges against 3 cops for Quindon Bacchus’ death

Please see full statement by the Police Complaints Authority:

The Police Complaints Authority wishes to advise that the investigation into the fatal shooting of Quindon Bacchus is completed the statutory reported to the Director of Public Prosecutions has also been completed. The copies of this report to the official designated by statute will be sent today.

I recommended to the Director of Public Prosecutions that three (3) members of the Police Force are to be charged. It is for the Director of Public Prosecutions to determine who is to be charged and what offences he/she/they is/ are to be charged for.

Respectfully Yours

Justice (Ret’d) William

Police Complaints Authority