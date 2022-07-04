Motorcycle bandits caught after robbing teenagers

A porter and an 18-year-old student were robbed by two motorcycle bandits, who were caught at the western side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.

Reports are that the 18-year-old porter of Patentia, West Bank Demerara, was robbed of a silver chain valued $7000 and one Samsung Galaxy A10 cell phone valued $40,000 while the 18-year-old female student of Patentia Housing Scheme, WBD, was robbed of a Samsung Galaxy J7 valued at $40,000; one pink purse valued $2500 and an undisclosed sum of cash.

According to Police, the robbery occurred at about 22:30h on the Nismes Public Road, West Bank Demerara.

Enquiry disclosed that the victims were standing on the western side of the Nismes Public Road when two men approached them on a motorcycle, grabbed onto their clothes, took away the articles and made good their escape, heading in a northern direction along the same public road.

Police said that a report was made and two male suspects were apprehended at the western side of the Demerara Harbour Bridge with seven different kinds of cell phones and one silver chain. They were arrested and taken to the Parfaite Harmony Police Station. Investigations are ongoing.