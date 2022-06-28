Quindon Bacchus killing: PCA urges calm until probe completed

See full statement from the Police Complaints Authority:

The Police Complaints Authority has taken note of the upsurge of events along the East Coast corridor calling for Justice for the late Quinden Bacchus who was shot during encounter with the police on 10 June, 2022. The Police Complaints Authority is unging the public to remain calm as it wraps up its investigation since there are statutory procedures which must be followed.

Following the shooting incident which led to the death of Bacchus, the Commissioner of Police acted promptly and immediately assigned a senior investigator, under the direct supervision of the Authority of the Police Complaints Authority, Justice (Retd) William Ramlal, to investigate the incident.

Consequently, the investigation by the Police Complaints Authority in collaboration with the Office of Professional Responsibility has been progressing rapidly. A thorough investigation is necessary in order to ensure a free, fair and transparent finding. As such, all the protocols must be observed and the outcome of that process would be communicated in due course.