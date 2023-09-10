PC student among 4 killed in Mahaica smash-up

A President’s College student was among four persons killed in a horrific accident along the De Hoop Public Road in Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday evening.

Two of the dead persons have been identified as Chris Gonsalves of High Dam Mahaica, ECD and Kelon Jones, also called “Backless”, of New Amsterdam, Berbice.

They were reportedly the driver of the two cars that were involved in the accident.

The student was identified only as 13-year-old Jamella Rudder, a first-form student. Also dead is the teen’s father, Rudder of New Amsterdam. They were reportedly heading to Berbice when the accident occurred.

This publication understands that the vehicles were heading in opposite directions along the Public Road at De Hoop Mahaica when they collided head-on. The motorcar driven by Jones had three occupants, including himself, while Gonsalves was the lone occupant of his car.

It is unclear how the accident occurred, but based on reports received from persons in the area, upon hearing the impact of the collision, they ran out and noticed the two completely wrecked vehicles. Jones and Gonsalves were reportedly pinned in their respective vehicles, and had to be extricated from the wreckage by members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).

This accident comes less than two weeks after six teenagers were killed in a separate accident at Canal No. 2 Polder on the West Bank of Demerara (WBD); Unity Village, ECD; and Berbice.

