Indian-owned US$10M quarry commissioned at Batavia, Reg 7

By Jarryl Bryan

A US$10 million quarry in Batavia, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was commissioned on Saturday, marking the first phase of an investment that is expected to produce as much as 100,000 tonnes per month by year-end.

President Dr Irfaan Ali, during the commissioning ceremony, hailed the investment being made by EKAA HRIM Earth Resources Management — an Indian-owned company whose Chairman, Saju Bhaskar, also founded Texila University.

According to the President, the quarry represents one of the second generation of investments that were first generated by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government’s policies years ago.

“This is just the initial phase of development. After 2026, 2027, that is when the real phase of massive infrastructure development will take place. This first wave of infrastructure is just to create or buttress, soft demand. Because this is just to fulfil present needs, to bring immediate ease to the current situation.”

“But the massive opening up of acres of land, opening up for mining, farming, quarrying, that is where the major investments would come in. That’s the second phase of investment. What I would term the third generation of transformational projects, [is] when you’ll be able to drive from the top of Guyana to the bottom of Guyana.”

The President noted that the Government will have to build out the infrastructure to complement these plans, connecting all the regions. One example he gave was the Linden to Lethem highway, where over 40 bridges are being built.

According to him, the quarry is expected to sell aggregates at less than $9000 per tonne to Kingston, and Georgetown. This is against a market that averages $12,000 per tonne and according to the President, this will have a positive effect on the construction sector.

“When you look at the combined investment in these quarries, and look at the per capita investment, it is going to be a very important piece of stats. In this first stage, your investment will be about US$10 million and you intend to invest a further US$10 million.”

“That’s a US$20 million investment, to create a facility that will meet the national demand. But in creating a facility to reach national demand, you’re contributing significantly to regional development,” President Ali said.

This regional development, according to the President, can be further bolstered by the company employing more youths from the village and providing technical training to the youths to further incorporate them into the quarry operation.

While throwing out this challenge to the company, President Ali also urged the Toshao, Orin Williams, to provide the Government with a list of persons who were interested in or eligible for technical training, nursing, or the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

“Today is a significant day for the community because this agreement will see revenue coming into the community. And that by itself calls for greater management and leadership from the community. And I know Toshao. And I know this village very well. And I know that you will work very hard to ensure the village benefits significantly from this.”

“We should look at ways in which we can further expand on the opportunities created here. Like training for young people. And once we do this, we’ll be able to optimise the benefit of these investments,” the President added.

The story of the EKAA quarry dates back to when Texila University first entered Guyana in 2014. EKAA Chairman Saju Bhaskar explained that back in 2014, the former PPP/C Government and President Ali, who was then Minister of Housing and Water, had convinced their company to invest in the university.

“Around those challenging times in 2014, the then Honourable Minister of Housing, Dr Irfaan Ali offered us the lands. He said we give you this in good faith. Make Guyana proud. Today, Texila has graduates in over 40 countries. We’ve graduated over 100 Guyanese doctors for the Guyana community. We’ve received two accreditations. And today we’re also part of nation-building with the GOAL programme. As a whole, we have over 2600 students in Guyana as we speak.”

“Fast forward to 2022, His Excellency President Dr Irfaan Ali offered us the land to develop the quarry. From the date we were issued the licence to now, it’s almost seven months. We’re probably one of the fastest-established quarries in the country at the moment. This was only possible because of the trust and the faith we had in the leadership of the country.”

Meanwhile, a number of Cabinet Ministers, including the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn; Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir, and other Government officials were also at the ceremony.

