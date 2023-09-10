Mahaica fatal accident: Dead driver was speeding, overtook another car – Police

The Guyana Police Force said last evening’s fatal accident at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara was caused by one of the drivers speeding and overtaking another car resulting in him ending up in the path of the car he crashed into.

The head-on collision resulted in the death of 37-year-old Jason Rudder of Lot 8 Glasgow Housing Scheme, East Berbice; his 11-year-old daughter, Jamela Rudder, a student of President’s College; Kellon Jones, a 33-year-old from Lot 657 Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice, and Chris Gonsalves, a 26-year-old from Cane Grove, ECD.

According to police reports, the accident occurred at around 18:35h on Saturday on the De Hoop, Mahaica, public road.

Reports are that Jones was driving motorcar (#PMM 7104) with four other occupants including the father-daughter duo, while Gonsalves was the lone occupant in motorcar (#PPP 4090) which he was driving.

The Police said, “Enquiries disclosed that motorcar #PMM 7104 was proceeding East along the Northern side of De Hoop public road, and motor car #PPP 4090 was proceeding West along the Southern side of the road at a fast rate when the driver overtook a motor car proceeding in the same direction and ended up directly in the path of motor car PMM 7104. This resulted in a head-on crash.”

Both drivers, along with the occupants, received injuries and were all taken out of the two vehicles by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Mahaicony Public Hospital, where Kellon Jones, Jason Rudder, Jamela Rudder and Chris Gonsalves were all pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the two other occupants in motorcar (#PMM 7104) were also injured.

Vikram Ramjawan, a 21-year-old from Lot 4 Besty Ground, East Canje, was seen and examined by a doctor on duty. He was treated and sent away.

Shelly Harry, a 50-year-old woman from Lot 491 Fort Ordinance, however, was treated and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, suffering from a fractured right leg.

The bodies of the four deceased are at the Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting post-mortem examinations.

