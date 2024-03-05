Parika woman stabbed to death by drunken husband

A 24-year-old housewife was on Monday brutally stabbed to death by her drunken husband during an argument at their Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home.

The dead woman has been identified as Nikesha Sutton.

Police stated that on the day in question, at about 15:00h, the suspect arrived home under the influence of alcohol, and a heated argument erupted between him and his wife.

He nevertheless left home but returned at about 17:00h with two bottles of alcoholic beverages in his hands. Another argument broke out between them, which escalated into a scuffle.

At this time, the deceased’s sister intervened, but soon after, the drunken man instructed his wife to pack her things and move out of the house.

As such, the woman packed some clothes in a bucket and was making her way to her sister’s home when the suspect reportedly broke one of the bottles he was carrying and stabbed her in the next, after which he fled the scene.

The woman reportedly collapsed but was picked up and taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A manhunt has been launched for the suspect.

