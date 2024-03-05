Linden man busted with $4M in ganja pleads guilty to narco-trafficking

Leonard Caleb of Amelia’s Ward, Linden who was busted with a quantity of cannabis at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) back in November, 2023 has pleaded guilty to trafficking in narcotics.

Caleb, who had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday changed his plea to guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

As such, he was remanded to prison and will return to court on March 19, 2024, for sentencing.

It was reported that ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) were conducting an operation at Providence, EBD, in the vicinity of a popular mall, where they intercepted a motor car bearing registration number PAE 6311, with the suspect as the lone occupant.

However, a search of the motor car led to the discovery of a salt bag containing several parcels of cannabis. Caleb along with the cannabis was taken to CANU’s Headquarters where the ganja was weighed and amounted to 12.54 kg, carrying a street value of $4 million.

