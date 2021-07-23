Pageant coordinator Hashim Alli – 1st Guyanese to judge Miss India USA pageant

The Indian Festival Committee (IFC) of New York, the organisation that hosts the Miss, Mrs & Teen India USA pageants recently celebrated its 39th edition at the Royal Albert Palace in New Jersey.

Sixty-one contestants from 30 states in the USA participated in the contests – Miss India USA, Mrs India USA and Miss Teen India USA. Winners of all three categories received complimentary tickets to travel to Mumbai to participate in the 2021 worldwide pageants.

Guyana made history after it was included in the prestigious celebration with pageant coordinator Hashim Alli invited to adjudicate the contests.

Alli was privileged to serve and share knowledge with a well-diversified panel of judges, including big names in the pageantry industry from Florida, Los Angeles, Washington and St Maarten. The panel included the legendary Diana Hayden, Miss World 1997 and actress, as the Chief Judge.

Although there were such richness and expertise on the panel, it was surely not an easy job as the delegates took to the stage and showcased their mastery of the art of pageantry in four rounds.

Their stories were impactful while their charm captured the attention of the audience. The range of exquisite talents was heart-pleasing.

At the end of the night, 25-year-old University of Michigan graduate, , Vaidehi Dongre was crowned Miss India USA. She majored in international studies and now works as a business development manager. Arshi Lalani, 20, who dazzled everyone with her performance and confidence, was declared the first runner-up.

The talented Navya Paingol, 17, from Michigan captured the Miss Teen India USA title and Swahty Ashok from Connecticut walked away with the Mrs India USA.

The pageant was a glamorous affair with a kaleidoscope of beauty, poise, talent, and intelligence.