Father of 3 sentenced to 18 years for raping boy, 12

A 48-year-old man who, according to High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds, violated a 12-year-old boy in the most dehumanising way, has been sentenced to 18 years’ imprisonment for child rape.

Wazir Potter, a father of three and of Garden of Eden, East Bank Demerara (EBD), was found guilty of the offence almost a month ago. The jury found that he had engaged in sexual penetration of the minor on August 8, 2018 in the county of Demerara.

Potter, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Everton Singh-Lammy, had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge when the trial commenced at the High Court in Demerara.

Facts presented in court revealed that, on the day in question, Potter grabbed the 12-year-old boy, placed his hands over his mouth, and carried him into his house. Once in the bedroom, he raped the boy.

During his testimony, the victim told the jury that he was in pain throughout the 30-minute ordeal.

Potter, in his defence, had given an unsworn statement in which he maintained that he had done no wrong. In fact, he accused the child of framing him, as their families were involved in a bitter property dispute at the time.

“And if I do it, let God come down and cripple me right here,” Potter had said to the jury.

During closing arguments, Potter’s lawyer had submitted that the victim was not raped by his client, but by another boy who is younger than him.

“When the story happened, I felt so uncomfortable and insecure. I couldn’t leave the yard and go anywhere, because I used to see him [Potter] every day, and I was scared. When I had to go to the shop, I used to go early, because I didn’t want to see him. I was ashamed and scared because people in the neighbourhood – his friends, and his family – used to mock me. I want him to go to jail for what he did to me. I want him to go to jail forever, so he can’t see me again. Let him face the penalty, and he will not hurt anyone else. I am happy now that this is all finished. I feel more comfortable, safe, secure… I have my family to comfort me, and my family is happy,” the victim expressed in a statement to the court.

A probation officer disclosed that the incident has left the child traumatised to the degree that he is displaying suicidal tendencies. As a result of this, the rape survivor dropped out of school due to poor grades.

Meanwhile, at a sentencing hearing on Thursday, Justice Reynolds told Potter that he violated the young boy in the most “dehumanising” and “despicable” manner.

“From all accounts, this young man continues to struggle with the trauma which has descended upon him since this deplorable act of yours. I get every sense that he is still unable to come to grips with the social fallout from that event,” the Judge told the convicted child rapist.

A probation report revealed that Potter had a challenging childhood, which led to him dropping out of school and seeking various jobs to maintain himself. He later acquired funds to build his own home.

The Judge said Potter succumbed to “carnal desires” in the latter stage of his life, only to throw all his accomplishments away. Justice Reynolds added, “I am struggling to understand why a man living in relative comfort, as you [Potter] were at the time, would succumb to his carnal cravings and to defile [the young boy] in the despicable manner that you did.”

Notwithstanding the guilty verdict, Potter has shown no remorse for his actions, a probation report has noted.

“Removing you from society is the least that the court can do in its attempt at joining forces with the rest of society to show its face against this and other deplorable forms of sexual violence against children,” Justice Reynolds told the rapist during his sentencing remarks.

Having considered the aggravating and mitigating factors, Potter’s criminal antecedents and domestic circumstances, as well as the need to send a strong message to others who may entertain “horrible thoughts” of abusing children, the Judge sentenced the convict to 18 years behind bars.

State Counsels Nafeezah Baig and Sarah Martin presented the case for the prosecution, while Attorney-at-law Teriq Mohammed appeared on behalf of Potter.