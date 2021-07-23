Venezuelan man injured in fire at BK Quarries

A 34-year-old Venezuelan man was yesterday afternoon injured in a fire at BK Quarries Inc, Mazaruni River.

Police said the Venezuelan, who is employed with the company, was asleep in his apartment when he was awakened by the fire which had engulfed the building.

The man managed to run out of the building and raise an alarm.

Workers responded with an onsite water tender and were able to extinguish the fire.

However, in the aftermath, ten apartments were left severely damaged.

The injured worker was taken to the Bartica Hospital where he was admitted with first and second degree burns about his body.

He was the sole person in the building at the time.

Investigations are in progress.