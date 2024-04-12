‘Overjoyed’ – more families receive keys to their new homes

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal on Thursday handed over the keys to four families who are now proud owners of Core Homes.

The handing over was done during an engagement with Core Home Support beneficiaries to update them on the progress of their homes.

The Deputy Director of Community Development at the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Mrs. Donell Bess-Bascom, and Engineers from the CH&PA Projects Department were also present.

Each of these newly constructed homes features two bedrooms, kitchen, and washroom facilities, providing comfortable living spaces for the beneficiaries.

Funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), this initiative requires beneficiaries to be landowners and contribute $100,000 towards the construction costs.

The recipients of these homes include Mr. Charles Henry-Lot 351, Section D, Turkeyen; Mr. Claud Cyrus-Lot 720, Section D, Turkeyen; Ms. Pauline Nedd-Parcel 3102, Pattensen, Turkeyen (Section B); and Ms. Belinda Ali-Lot 601, Haslington Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara.

Minister Croal emphasised the transformative impact of the programme on the lives of beneficiaries.

With Thursday’s distribution, the first 100 homes out of a planned 300 have now been handed over. Additionally, the Minister announced that approximately thirty more homes for other beneficiaries present at the engagement are expected to be completed by the end of May.

Among the excited beneficiaries, Ms. Pauline Nedd expressed her overwhelming joy at no longer being a tenant, stating, “I can’t even explain the feelings I’m having today, I’m overjoyed”.

Meanwhile, Mr. Claud Cyrus described his newfound sense of relaxation and happiness at owning his own home and stated that his family will also be happy. He noted his struggle of becoming a homeowner, as his financial situation made it difficult.

Beneficiaries were reminded of their obligations to move into their homes within one month of receiving the keys and to dismantle any dilapidated structures within seven days of occupancy. The engineers provided updates on project areas in Region Three and Four and addressed concerns raised by beneficiaries.

--- ---