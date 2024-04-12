2 years later: Pearl man charged, remanded for Sand Hill Backdam murder

Two years after allegedly shooting and stabbing 22-year-old Ray Narain of Spring Gardens, Essequibo Coast to death, a miner of Pearl, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was arraigned for the heinous crime.

Shawn Thomas also known as ‘Troy Richards’, ‘Mark Baxter’ and ‘Cutty’, on Thursday appeared before Magistrate Teriq Mohamed at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court and was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Police stated that on September 29, 2022, at Sand Hill Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven, Thomas murdered Narain. Thomas was however, remanded to prison until May 3, 2024.

It was reported that after committing the crime, Thomas and his son, Ackime Richards fled the scene but Thomas was arrested in February 2024 along Mandela Avenue, Georgetown.

In the same incident, Narine’s twin brother and another man Rakesh Chunilall, also a miner of Banana Land, Berbice, were also injured.

According to reports, the motionless body of Narine was found covered with several tree branches in the northern corner of the main access road in Region Seven.

Upon examination, two gunshot wounds were seen to the chest area along with one-inch lacerations to the abdomen and shoulder. A two-inch laceration was also seen on his right arm.

One suspected exit wound was observed on the right side of his back, and a warhead was also recovered near the victim which appears to be .32 (calibre) ammunition. The brothers operated a dredge in the Sand Hill Backdam.

The surviving brother, Ron Keme Narain had explained to the Police that he and his brother left their 4-inch mining operation and went to Sand Hill Landing, Cuyuni River, and while sitting on the front step of the Shanaz Allicock shop, a Honda XR motorcycle approached from a western direction with the suspects.

Ron Keme Narine said he recognised the pillion rider, as only a few days prior he had an altercation with him, and he relieved him of a firearm and ammunition, which was later handed over to the Police.

He said the suspects dismounted the motorcycle, hurriedly walked in their direction with handguns, and started to discharge several rounds in their direction.

After the shooting, they escaped in a western direction and while running, the suspects were still discharging rounds in their direction. Ron Narine added that while running, he saw his brother collapse on the roadway, and he continued to run and sought refuge in some bushes where he remained for about two hours before returning to the landing.

As he returned, he found his brother lying motionless on the road in a pool of blood.

--- ---