Over 650 persons benefit from CIOG’s Anna Regina outreach

Some 672 persons have benefited from a medical outreach hosted by the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) which was hosted on Sunday at the Anna Regina Masjid Complex, Region Two (Pomeroon- Supenaam).

CIOG said on Monday that the primary purpose of the outreach was to provide medical assistance to the people of Essequibo. The services provided at the outreach were Blood Pressure, Glucose, HIV and STI testing, Dentistry and Eye Care, Pap Smear tests, Covid-19 Vaccination and Booster Shots, with medical checkups and advice from General and Specialty Doctors. The medical team was able to provide care to over 672 persons inclusive of children, the elderly and the differently-abled.

Along with the medical care provided, the residents present were issued with packages that catered for basic daily necessities, inclusive of face masks, clothing, and pampers (both children and adults), sanitizers and sanitizing wipes, soaps, mosquito nets, reading glasses with provision of over the counter and prescription medication to each patient.

The outreach was supported by The Guyana Cancer Foundation; The Guyana Defense Force; The Guyana Police Force (Regional Division 2); The Regional Health Authority 2, Eureka Medical Laboratory, National Aids Program Secretariat, National Blood Transfusion Services, Region 2; Covid-19 Vaccination Team, Region #2,Dental Team, Region #2,0ptomology Team, Region #2 SEWA; International, Diaspora Auxilium, The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and the US Embassy’s Civil Affairs Team and Military Information support Team to Guyana.

The CIOG also expressed thanks to the executives and members of the Anna Regina Masjid Complex, the Member of the GDF and GPF for their hard work and dedication and their kind support and cooperation and to all the supporting partners. Their gratitude was also extended to the doctors, nurses and personnels, who give their time and services voluntarily in making this humanitarian initiative a successful one.