Guyana monitoring 838 active COVID cases

Coronavirus positives continue to rise in Guyana after 21 new infections were reported as of Monday. The Health Ministry stated that confirmed cases have moved up to 69,468.

New statistics provided by the ministry revealed that five persons remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 808 in home isolation, 25 in institutional isolation and two in institutional quarantine.

However, death toll from the virus has remained at 1270. There are 838 active coronavirus cases across the country. A total of 23 patients are hospitalized – inclusive of 15 at the Infectious Diseases Hospital.