Over $5M donated to help restore City Hall

With over one billion dollars needed to restore the dilapidated City Hall, the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) has managed to garner some five million dollars through donations.

City Hall, this morning, launched its restoration plan for 19th century building, which is in dire need for rehabilitation.

The plan includes the establishment of a restoration fund, whereby members of the public are encouraged to donate monies towards the initiative.

Already, Impressions Guyana has donated some five million dollars. Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentore and Reverend Dil Mohammed made contributions of $50,000 and $150,000 respectively.

The restoration plan was conceptualised after the findings of a study conducted by the European Union several years ago.

Based on the findings them, it is now estimated that the cost to repair City Hall stands at US$5M.

The EU Ambassador to Guyana, Ponz Canto, urged authorities to stop wasting time in getting the project started.

“It is very urgent that the conclusions of the study are implemented. The cost has gone up and now if my calculations are correct its around US$5M, it is an important increase. Please do not let more time pass,” the diplomat stated.