Police still to determine who fatally shot suspected bandit

One day after a suspected bandit was fatally shot during an attempted robbery, police are yet to identify the shooter.

This is according to Commander of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Sub-Division A (Georgetown), Edgar Thomas.

“We don’t know where that shot came from, who fired the shot…that is what we are wondering and investigating,” the Commander told this publication.

“We don’t know where that shot fired from. Our investigation must tell us who fired the shot, our investigation must lead us into that direction. We want to know who fired that shot,” he added.

Randy Bowen, 22, of Duncan Street, Campbellville, Georgetown was killed while his accomplice was injured.

Reports are that the duo attempted to rob a woman of her handbag at a location on William Street, Campbellville.

INews understands that the men were making their good escape when someone opened fire at them.

Bowen was pronounced dead.

Bowen is no stranger to the law. He was slapped with several charges in the past including an attempted robbery committed on a police rank in 2018.

The dead man’s father had told media operatives that he tried many times to talk to his son about his criminal record, but to no avail.

“I weary talk to him. I do what a father suppose to do, there is [only] so much you can do, you can make the children but you can’t make their mind.”