House collapses in Campbellville; no injuries

A two-storey wooden house located at First Street, Campbellville collapsed this morning, triggering concerns that the occupants were trapped inside.

A woman and her son resided at the house. However, at the time of the incident, no one was home.

Nonetheless, when the house collapsed, neighbours were worried that the lady was trapped beneath the wreckage.

As a result, members of the Guyana Fire Service arrived at the scene to try to comb through the rubble in search of the woman.

However, it was later confirmed that she was not at home.