‘AK-47’ gang members charged over illegal gun, ammo

Six suspected gang members were on Monday last charged with the possession of firearm and ammunition without a licence.

They have been remanded to prison until March 19, 2020.

Those charged are:

Clive “Gary” Davis, 37, self-employed of No. 76 Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Berbice. Suresh Kumar, 49, a fisherman of Patrick Dam Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Paul “Magnum or Lil Buck” Wilson, 22, a labourer of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Vishaul “Sono” Persaud, 27, a fisherman of 67 Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice. Kwame Bhagwandin, 36, of labourer of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice. David “Rastaman” Melville, 43, a labourer of 221 Patrick Dam Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

The men were arrested following an intelligence-led operation by a team of police ranks on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

At about 21:20hrs, the team intercepted a motorcar on the No. 51 Public Road, Corentyne.

A search of the vehicle, the driver and five occupants, revealed hoodies and both rubber and latex gloves.

Based on further intelligence, an unlicensed pistol with nine live ammunition, which was disposed of by one of the occupants when the vehicle was stopped, was retrieved in a clump of bush nearby.

The men made their court appearance before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court.

When the matter is called again, they will appear before the No. 51 Magistrate’s Court.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the men are likely to face additional charges based on legal advice which is yet to be obtained.

Meanwhile, INews understands that the men are part of the notorious ‘AK-47’ gang, which has been conducting a string of armed robberies in Berbice.