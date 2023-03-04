Over 400 persons benefit from medical outreach in Baramita

Food for the Poor Guyana in collaboration with the Region One (Barima-Waini) Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and the Baramita Health Centre held a two-day medical outreach under the Baramita Health and Hygiene Project from February 28-March 1, 2023 that catered for over 400 persons.

The project focused on providing access to basic health screening, health education and case management to the residents. It also provided the services of onsite doctors, onsite dentists, and the distribution of food hampers, oral hygiene kits and personal care packages to assist women and girls with their personal hygiene and grooming.

Over the two days, the doctors were able to look at an average of 240 patients, while the dentist saw an average of 180.

The residents of the community expressed great satisfaction with the timely intervention. Speaking on behalf of the community, was Deputy Toshao of Baramita, Mrs. Onica Melbourne, who said, “I have to say I am very proud of what Food For The Poor (Guy) Inc is doing and I hope in the future they will continue to do more with us. This outreach will benefit people as they will now have the courage to come to the health center to look after themselves instead of being at home. I just want to say thank you to Food For The Poor (Guy) Inc once more, for the work they are doing.”

Baramita, is a community in the Barima-Waini region of northern Guyana, standing about 20 miles west of Matthew’s Ridge, at an altitude of 99 meters (328 feet). The village council is responsible for 22 satellite villages as well.

The Guyana Human Rights Association in a recent report found that sexual violence, trafficking in persons, suicide and domestic violence are prevalent in the community.

Meanwhile, the medical outreach was funded by Food For The Poor (Canada) Inc and supported by SBM Offshore (which provided 200 children’s oral hygiene kits), Sterling Products Limited, and Marcia’s Flight Service.

