First Son, Zayd Ali, raises over $1.8M for animal shelter in lemonade sale

Guyana’s First Son, Zayd Ali, successfully raised $1,850,000 from his lemonade stand sale on Friday. All proceeds from this initiative were donated to the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) to support their spay and neuter campaign.

First Lady Arya Ali shared that she is happy her son, an animal ambassador, can partake in this initiative, and she will definitely be hosting it again if it means helping Guyana’s stray animals.

“It’s a lemonade sale…for the animal shelter…Zayd is an animal ambassador and we’re happy to have him as an animal ambassador in the State House as part of our First Family and it’s just him giving back to our little friends on four feet. I’m sure it’s going to be impactful to our animals. I’m hoping to give the proceeds to the spay and neuter campaign that’s going to be held sometime soon,” the First Lady said.

In a subsequent, social media post, the First Lady shared, “caring for animals, just as we do for people, is a core value of our family. It teaches us how to be compassionate and responsible – two of the things which our son Zayd is learning at a young age. So today (Friday) his dad and I organised his first of many fundraisers to support a spay and neuter campaign by the Guyana Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA).”

Meanwhile, President of the GSPCA, Oliver Insanally said that the non-profit organisation is grateful for the First Family’s support in raising funds to support their activities.

“All this is part of keeping our mandate to help improve the welfare in Guyana. We do receive an annual subvention from the Government but we also rely on donations to help fund our activities so events like these are very important to us to be able to sustain our operations. We’re very grateful to the First Family for this initiative,” he shared.

The GSPCA is a non-profit organisation that offers a number of veterinary services like vaccinations, deworming, spay and neuter services and more, all at a low cost. They also have an animal clinic.

