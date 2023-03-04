GEA to soon train more persons to repair, maintain electric vehicles

The Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) will soon be offering training in electric vehicle (EV) maintenance and repairs.

In an advertisement posted by the agency a few days ago, it stated that the GEA will implement its third practical and classroom-based training course to build local technical capabilities supporting the growing electric vehicle market.

The course will cover technological aspects of all major makes and models of hybrid and electric vehicles. Materials to be covered in the training workshops include at minimum the main technological components, and systems that comprise modern electric and hybrid vehicles both from a theoretical and practical perspective.

Additionally, emphasis will be placed on best practices for the maintenance and repair of electric vehicles to ensure safe and efficient operation.

Training is expected to commence on Monday, March 20, 2023, and end on Friday, March 24, 2023, from 09:00 AM to 16:30hrs each day.

Interested practicing Auto Electricians and Mechanical Technicians are asked to submit an updated resume, character references, any relevant technical certificates, and one form of national identification.

The training will be provided to the participants free of cost.

Upon successful completion of the course and final assessments, participants will be issued an internationally-recognised electric vehicle maintenance and repair certificate.

All submissions should be addressed to, The Chief Executive Officer, Guyana Energy Agency (GEA), 295 Quamina Street, South Cummingsburg, Georgetown, and submitted via hard copy or email to [email protected] no later than 09:00hrs on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Individuals are advised to submit their documents as soon as possible, given that spaces for this programme are limited and early submissions will be prioritised.

