Over $2M in cash stolen as bandits invade Corentyne home



Bandits on Tuesday evening broke into a Corentyne home and carted off more than two million dollars in cash in addition to other valuables.

At the time of the robbery, no one was at home.

Dershanie Devi Thakoordin of Number 71 Village, Corentyne works as a security officer with the Corriverton Mayor and Town Council.

On the day in question, she left home at about 19:30h to attend a wake and returned home shortly after 21:00h where she found her front door opened.

Additionally, the lights which she had turned off, were left on.

The 38-year-old woman, who lives with her 15-year-old son, revealed that the perpetrators had already left when she returned.

Three bedrooms were ransacked; some $400,000 worth in jewellery, GY$2M along with US$2100 in cash, and items from the refrigerator were missing.

Thakoordin explained that the $2M was sent to her over a four month period for her the make purchases and it was only last week that she received the final amount.

Investigations are ongoing.