Guyana faces an uphill task of rebuilding – VP Jagdeo

See full statement by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo:

I am immensely grateful to the loyal supporters of the People’s Progressive Party, and to the dedicated corps of volunteers, particularly the scores of youths, as well as a committed team of candidates and leaders, who have all, generously, given of their time and effort during the past several months, more so over the past five years – all of which led to a PPP/C victory at the March 2020 Elections.

Also, I owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands who voted on March 2; and to those who allowed us a chance to share our message for a progressive and prosperous future, as we worked tirelessly to expand our support base.

My sincerest thanks, also, to the pro-democracy forces in the local civil society, other political parties and the international community, as well as Guyanese at home and abroad, who made a difference for all Guyanese people by making their voices heard.

Our country now faces the uphill task of rebuilding and I am deeply moved by the expression of confidence from His Excellency, President Irfaan Ali. Moving forward, I assure all Guyanese that the People’s Progressive Party is committed to the task at hand, as we advance together – all Guyanese – towards our common, progressive, and prosperous future.

Again, my sincerest thanks.