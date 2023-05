A large quantity of ammunition was today discovered at an abandoned house at Avocado Square, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The bust was made by the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) during an operation.

The ammunition discovered included:

600 .40mm rounds, 330 .380mm rounds, 33 .45mm rounds and 107 .22mm rounds.

A total of 1070 rounds was found and they were transported to CANU Headquarters.

No arrest was made but investigations are ongoing.

