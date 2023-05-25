OAS Secretary General in Guyana

President Dr Irfaan Ali and senior members of his Government, this morning, met the Secretary General of the Organisation of American States Luis Almagro at State House.

The President was joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips; Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and several Cabinet Ministers and Ambassadors.

The OAS is the world’s oldest regional organisation, bringing together all 35 independent states of the Americas and constitutes the main political, juridical, and social governmental forum in the Hemisphere.

--- ---